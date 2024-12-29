Cybercrimes Surge by 43% in Telangana in 2024: Annual Crime Report Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed a sharp 43.33% rise in cybercrimes in 2024, with the state reporting a total of 25,184 cases compared to 17,571 in 2023.

The overall crime rate also saw a significant jump of 22.53%, as revealed in the annual crime report by Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), Dr. Jitender.

Cybercrime Trends in Telangana

The rise in cybercrime has been accompanied by stronger recovery measures.

Refunds to Victims: A record ₹180 crore was traced and refunded to cybercrime victims in 2024, marking a 2,060% increase from ₹8 crore in 2023.

Crime Statistics Overview

From January to November 2024, Telangana reported 1,69,477 cognizable crimes, up from 1,38,312 in 2023. The report highlighted an increase in violent crimes such as murders, rapes, robberies, and burglaries.

Combating Maoist and Extremist Activities

The DGP emphasized that Maoist activities remain under control in Telangana.

Neutralized Threats: Police conducted four encounters, neutralizing 14 extremists and seizing 24 firearms.

Anti-Drug Measures: Towards a Zero-Drug State

Telangana aims to become a zero-drug availability state, with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) spearheading efforts against drug trafficking.

Cases and Arrests: TGANB registered 1,942 cases, arrested 4,682 individuals, and seized drugs worth ₹142.95 crore.

Adapting to New Criminal Laws

Telangana made a seamless transition to the new criminal law regime on July 1, 2024.

Digitally Signed FIRs: Telangana became the first state in India to issue digitally signed FIR copies under the new laws.

Key Achievements and Focus Areas

The state police have prioritized law and order, cybercrime control, and anti-drug measures.

Telangana’s proactive steps, such as the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) update, reflect its commitment to combating modern crimes effectively.