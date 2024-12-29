Telangana DGP Warns Maoists: Stay Out of the State

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender issued a stern warning to the outlawed CPI (Maoists), urging them to stay out of the state.

Speaking at the annual press conference, the DGP emphasized that the police would take stringent action against any provocations to ensure public safety.

Law and Order in Telangana 2024

The DGP highlighted that law and order were effectively maintained in 2024, with robust measures taken against violent crimes, Maoist activities, and other extremist groups. Except for isolated incidents, the state witnessed a relatively peaceful year.

Maoist Activities in Telangana

In November, Maoists killed two individuals in Mulugu district, accusing them of being police informers.

Following this, the Telangana Police launched combing operations, restoring normalcy in the region.

On December 1, seven Maoists, including a key leader with a bounty of ₹20 lakh, were neutralized in Mulugu during an exchange of fire.

Throughout the year, 14 Maoists were neutralized, 85 extremists arrested, and 41 surrendered.

The police also seized 24 firearms and countered attempts by the CPI (Maoist) to establish small action teams in the state.

Key Crime Statistics

Increase in Cases: Telangana reported 1,69,477 cases by November 2024, compared to 1,38,312 during the same period in 2023.

Telangana reported 1,69,477 cases by November 2024, compared to 1,38,312 during the same period in 2023. Cybercrime Surge: Cybercrime cases rose to 25,200 in 2024, marking a 43% increase from 2023. Police traced and refunded ₹180 crore to victims and froze an additional ₹247 crore.

Cybercrime cases rose to 25,200 in 2024, marking a 43% increase from 2023. Police traced and refunded ₹180 crore to victims and froze an additional ₹247 crore. Drug Control Efforts: The state registered 1,942 drug-related cases, arrested 4,682 individuals, and seized drugs worth ₹143 crore. Telangana aims to achieve zero-drug availability under the government’s anti-narcotics mission.

The state registered 1,942 drug-related cases, arrested 4,682 individuals, and seized drugs worth ₹143 crore. Telangana aims to achieve zero-drug availability under the government’s anti-narcotics mission. Rape Cases: Nearly 2,950 rape cases were reported in 2024, with 99% involving perpetrators known to the victims.

The Telangana Police is pursuing Red Corner Notices (RCNs) against two key accused in the phone-tapping case, including former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao, who is believed to be hiding in the US.

The CBI is handling the international process, which the DGP acknowledged can take years due to strict guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by Interpol.

Since March, four officials, including a suspended DSP and two Additional SPs, were arrested for their involvement in erasing intelligence data related to phone tapping.

Telangana Police remain committed to maintaining law and order, with focused efforts on combating Maoist activities, cybercrimes, and drug-related offences. The state’s comprehensive strategies underscore its dedication to public safety and security.