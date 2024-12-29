Telangana DGP Confirms Ongoing Investigation in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender confirmed that investigations are underway in the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre, which claimed the life of a woman during the premiere of the film Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4.

The DGP emphasized that the law would take its own course in this matter.

DGP’s Statement on the Ongoing Investigation

Responding to questions regarding the involvement of actor Allu Arjun, Dr. Jitender stated, “The case is already under investigation, and the court is looking into various aspects. It is sub judice. The law will take its own course, and I have nothing more to add.”

Tragic Incident During Pushpa 2: The Rule Premiere

The stampede occurred at the premiere show of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre, where 38-year-old woman lost her life, and her 8-year-old son was critically injured. The premiere event was attended by Allu Arjun, who later became an accused in the case.

Legal Action Taken Against Theatre Management and Allu Arjun

Following the incident, the Hyderabad police registered a case against the theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and was produced before a city court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. However, the High Court granted him interim bail on the same day, and he was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

The actor appeared before the Nampally Court virtually on December 27, with the court adjourning the stampede case hearing to January 10. The court also postponed the hearing for his regular bail petition to December 30.

Police Interrogation of Allu Arjun

In the course of the investigation, Allu Arjun was interrogated by the police on December 24 for three hours at the Chikkadpally Police Station.

Telangana DGP Addresses Police Personnel Suicides

In addition to discussing the stampede case, DGP Dr. Jitender also addressed the recent suicides among police personnel in Telangana. He clarified that there could be several factors contributing to the suicides, including financial, family, emotional, and personal issues, and he disagreed that work pressure was the sole reason.

Dr. Jitender explained that the police department has an internal support mechanism to address these issues, with officers available to counsel employees dealing with personal problems. If necessary, the department seeks the help of professional counselors to provide further assistance.