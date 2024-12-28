Telangana Assembly Session to Be Held on Monday to Pay Tribute to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly will convene at 10 am on Monday, as confirmed by the Legislative Assembly Secretary Narasimha Charyulu.

In a letter issued on Saturday, Charyulu informed the Members of the Assembly about the special session. The session is being held to pay tribute to the late former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night.

Special Session for Manmohan Singh

The Telangana Assembly is set to conduct the session in honor of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a key figure in Indian politics who led the country as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. The session is expected to be a solemn occasion where members will express their condolences and pay respect to the visionary leader’s contributions to the nation.

Adjournment of Previous Assembly Session

The previous session of the Telangana Assembly had been adjourned sine die on December 21, following seven days of proceedings in the House. The assembly was in recess, and this special session has been called in light of the passing of Dr. Singh, ensuring that the Assembly can pay its respects to the late leader.

Key Details of the Session:

Date and Time : The Telangana Assembly will meet at 10 am on Monday .

: The Telangana Assembly will meet at . Purpose : The session is specifically convened to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh .

: The session is specifically convened to to former Prime Minister . Adjournment: The Assembly was adjourned sine die on December 21, and this session is being held as a special occasion.

Conclusion: A Tribute to a Great Leader

The special session in the Telangana Assembly is a moment to reflect on Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy as a statesman and his invaluable contributions to India’s development. The Assembly members will come together to remember his leadership and offer their heartfelt tributes.