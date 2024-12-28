AIMIM Distributes “Salar-e-Millat All-in-One Guide” to Urdu Medium Students in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major step towards empowering students from underprivileged backgrounds, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has distributed the “Salar-e-Millat All-in-One Guide” to 8000 students in Telangana’s government-run Urdu medium schools.

The distribution ceremony, held at Darussalam in Hyderabad, was attended by AIMIM leaders, including Sadr-e-Majlis Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLCs, corporators, and party workers.

The initiative aims to support Urdu medium students by providing them with educational resources crucial for their academic success.

AIMIM’s Contribution to Education: Empowering 8000 Students

Through its Majlis Charities Educational & Relief Trust, AIMIM has provided the Salar-e-Millat All-in-One Guide to 8000 students in Telangana, marking a significant milestone in the party’s efforts to bridge educational gaps. The total cost of the distribution is ₹23,68,000, which reflects the organization’s commitment to enhancing the quality of education for students in Urdu-medium schools. This initiative is especially important in a region where resources for such students are often scarce.

A Tribute to Salar-e-Millat Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (RA)

The distribution of these educational materials is not just a one-time effort, but a continuation of the vision laid out by Salar-e-Millat Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (RA) in 2005. His legacy of empowering underprivileged children through quality education continues to resonate today, with Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi expressing pride in carrying forward this mission. “The work of uplifting and educating the less fortunate remains at the core of our commitment,” he stated during the event.

AIMIM’s Focus on Educational Upliftment

The “Salar-e-Millat All-in-One Guide” is a valuable resource for students in government-run Urdu medium schools, where educational materials are often limited. AIMIM’s ongoing efforts aim to reduce educational inequalities by ensuring that students have access to the necessary tools to succeed academically. By providing these essential study materials, the AIMIM is working to create a more equitable educational environment for students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Key Highlights of the Event:

8000 students benefit from the "Salar-e-Millat All-in-One Guide" distributed by AIMIM.

The total cost of the initiative amounted to ₹23,68,000, supported by the Majlis Charities Educational & Relief Trust.

The event was attended by AIMIM leaders and party workers, showcasing the organization's commitment to educational reform.

The initiative honors the legacy of Salar-e-Millat Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (RA), who envisioned empowering underprivileged children through education.

Continuing the Legacy of Educational Empowerment

The distribution of the Salar-e-Millat All-in-One Guide represents AIMIM’s ongoing dedication to providing quality education to underprivileged students in Telangana. By equipping students in Urdu medium schools with essential study resources, the party aims to level the playing field and offer greater opportunities for academic success. This initiative not only honors the legacy of Salar-e-Millat Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (RA) but also strengthens AIMIM’s commitment to educational upliftment in the region.