Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rainfall in Puducherry, Weakening Expected Soon

Puducherry: Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on November 30, has remained stationary but is expected to weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The storm has brought record-breaking rainfall and caused widespread disruption across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including flight cancellations and delays.

Cyclone Fengal Landfall and Current Status

Cyclone Fengal began making landfall near Puducherry at approximately 5:30 PM on Saturday, November 30, and the process continued until 11:30 PM. According to the IMD’s update at 7:30 AM on Sunday, the cyclone is currently positioned close to Puducherry.

“It is likely to move westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” said IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre Additional Director General, S. Balachandran.

Record-Breaking Rainfall in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu

Puducherry recorded its highest-ever rainfall of 46 cm during the storm, surpassing the previous record of 21 cm on October 31, 2004. Mailam, a town in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, experienced an even heavier downpour of 50 cm from 8:30 AM on November 30 to 5:30 AM on December 1.

This unprecedented rainfall has caused significant waterlogging in urban areas, disrupted daily life, and raised concerns about flood risks in low-lying regions.

Flight Operations Resumed After Disruption

Operations at Chennai International Airport, which were suspended due to the cyclone, resumed past midnight on Saturday. However, the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal caused major delays and cancellations:

24 domestic flights were canceled.

were canceled. 26 international flights faced delays, both for arrivals and departures.

Passengers have been advised to check flight schedules and prepare for potential disruptions as the situation normalizes.

Impact on Local Communities and Relief Efforts

The heavy rainfall has led to widespread disruption in Puducherry and neighboring Tamil Nadu districts. Emergency services are actively working to clear waterlogged streets and assist affected residents.

Local authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on weather reports. Relief efforts are being coordinated to minimize the impact of flooding and provide aid to those in need.

Weather Forecast and Precautions

IMD forecasts a gradual weakening of Cyclone Fengal as it moves westward. However, the region is still expected to experience heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding over the next 24 hours.

Residents in affected areas are advised to:

Stay indoors and avoid venturing into flooded areas.

Monitor weather updates through official channels.

Follow instructions from local authorities for evacuation or safety measures.

Conclusion

Cyclone Fengal’s landfall has brought record rainfall and significant challenges to Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. With the storm expected to weaken soon, the focus shifts to recovery and addressing the immediate needs of affected communities.

Stay tuned for further updates on the situation, and prioritize safety during this time of unpredictable weather