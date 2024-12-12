D Gukesh Becomes the Youngest Ever World Chess Champion, a Historic Win for India

Singapore: In a remarkable feat of skill and determination, India’s D Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. The 18-year-old from Chennai defeated China’s Ding Liren in the 14-game match held in Singapore, clinching the title with a dramatic 7.5 to 6.5 victory. Gukesh’s triumph marks him as only the second Indian to ever win the prestigious World Chess Championship, following in the footsteps of the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

A Dream Realized: Gukesh’s Historic Victory

Gukesh’s victory is a stunning achievement for both the young chess prodigy and the chess world. By dethroning Ding Liren, he becomes the youngest player in history to hold the World Chess Championship title, surpassing Garry Kasparov’s previous record of winning the title at age 22. The match’s decisive moment came in the 14th and final game when Ding made a critical blunder, allowing Gukesh to gain a winning advantage and secure the crown.

“I have been dreaming of this for the last 10-12 years since I started playing chess, and the only way to explain this is that I am living my dream,” Gukesh shared after the match. He also praised Ding for his resilience throughout the intense competition.

A Rising Star from India

Born on May 29, 2006, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Gukesh began his chess journey at the age of seven, quickly showing his potential by defeating even those who taught him the game. His family, recognizing his talent, supported his chess ambitions, and he soon began competing in junior and age-group tournaments, winning world titles in the U-9 (2015) and U-12 (2017) categories.

After a few years of rapid growth in the chess world, Gukesh achieved the remarkable feat of becoming a Grandmaster at just 12 years, 7 months, and 17 days old, making him one of the youngest to do so at the time. His rise continued as he earned a gold medal at the 2022 Chess Olympiad in Chennai, where he also helped India win the bronze medal.

Gukesh’s remarkable achievements in recent years have propelled him to the top of the chess rankings, and his victory in the 2024 World Chess Championship final secures his place among the game’s elite.

Breaking Barriers and Inspiring a Nation

Gukesh’s triumph over Ding Liren is more than just a victory in a chess match; it’s a testament to the power of hard work, focus, and determination. At a time when many champions are older and more experienced, Gukesh has shattered the norms of the chess world, bringing the World Chess Championship back to India a decade after Anand’s loss in 2013.

Also Read: Elon Musk Becomes First Person to Reach $400 Billion Net Worth

In addition to his World Chess Championship victory, Gukesh’s incredible year also saw him win the 2024 Candidates Tournament, marking him as one of the brightest young stars in the chess world. He helped India secure gold at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest, scoring an impressive 9 out of 10 in his rounds, further cementing his reputation as one of the best players of his generation.

The Road Ahead: Gukesh’s Ambitions

While Gukesh has already achieved what many chess players dream of in their careers, he remains humble and focused on his future. “Now that I have won the title, my aim is to become a great player like Magnus Carlsen,” Gukesh said, referencing the five-time World Chess Champion and the highest-ranked player in chess history.

As the new World Chess Champion, Gukesh’s rise signals a new era in chess, inspiring the next generation of players and showing that dreams can come true with dedication and hard work.

The Legacy of Viswanathan Anand

With this historic win, Gukesh becomes the second Indian to claim the World Chess Championship, following in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand. Anand, who dominated the chess world for over a decade, lost the title to Magnus Carlsen in 2013, but Gukesh’s victory brings the title back to India and signals the continuing strength of Indian chess on the global stage.