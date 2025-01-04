Dangerous China Manja Continues to Threaten Lives, Authorities on High Alert

Hyderabad: China Manja (Chinese kite string) is posing a serious threat to both humans and animals, as it continues to claim lives. Last year, a tragic incident occurred when an Army jawan lost his life due to China Manja. This year, the police in the tri-police commissioners have been tasked with completely stopping its sale until January 15. However, some vendors have already started selling the dangerous string, and people have started purchasing it. The police have initiated a special drive to control its sale in the city.

Supply from Other States:

China Manja is often supplied to Hyderabad from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi. With the Makar Sankranti festival approaching, the police have been urged to maintain strict surveillance. Business sources indicate that some vendors have already procured China Manja from these states in December, preparing for sales during the festival season. These kites are now being sold to small traders in local colonies and neighborhoods. Youngsters and children have also been spotted purchasing these dangerous strings.

Rising Concerns:

There is growing concern about whether the authorities can prevent the sale of China Manja in the city this time. The use of China Manja has already led to numerous fatalities. In the last four to five years, accidents caused by the string have been frequent. Last year, Army Jawan Koteshwar Reddy tragically lost his life when a kite string struck his neck while he was riding a bike. In light of repeated incidents, authorities are now taking this issue very seriously.

Police Action:

The Task Force Police, in collaboration with local police, conducted a raid in Old City on Friday and registered 14 cases against those selling China Manja. A total of 987 rolls of China Manja were seized during the raid. The police have urged the public to avoid buying this hazardous material, as it not only endangers humans but also poses a risk to wildlife and the environment. People have been asked to report anyone selling China Manja.

Efforts to Curb Supply:

Citizens believe that if the wholesale supply of China Manja from other states can be stopped, the problem can be fully addressed. Following the tragic incident last year, the police conducted extensive raids and registered cases against over 40 individuals involved in the illegal sale of China Manja. Identifying and controlling the suppliers in advance would significantly reduce the chances of China Manja reaching the city.

As the Sankranti season approaches, the authorities remain vigilant, hoping to prevent further loss of life and minimize the environmental damage caused by this dangerous kite string.