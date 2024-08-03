DCA Telangana seizes illegally manufactured cosmetics worth Rs 15.41 lakhs

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana seized cosmetics worth Rs 15.41 lakhs, which were illegally manufactured by Aaroohee Healthcare Private Limited in Burgula Village of Ranga Reddy District.

The firm manufactured cosmetics illegally during the ‘Stop Production Order’ period.

Drugs Control Administration officials of Ranga Reddy Zone conducted a raid on Aaroohee Healthcare Private Limited on August 2 and 3.

During the raid, DCA officials detected that the firm manufactured the cosmetic product Retibak (0.2 per cent Retinol) Face Serum during the ‘Stop Production Order’ period.

DCA seized 571 bottles, each containing 30 ml of the cosmetic product Retibak (0.2 per cent Retinol) Face Serum and manufactured in July 2024, along with Batch Manufacturing Records, Sale Invoices, and other documents during the raid.

Aaroohee Healthcare Private Limited was issued a Stop Production Order in May 2024 by the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, due to various non-conformities with respect to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and other provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Cosmetics Rules, 2020, as reported during a risk-based inspection carried out by the DCA, Telangana.

The firm was not permitted to carry out any manufacturing activity related to cosmetics thereafter. However, Aaroohee Healthcare Private Ltd. illegally manufactured cosmetics during the Stop Production Order period.

The cosmetics manufactured during the Stop Production Order were also found to be misbranded, as the product did not comply with the labelling provisions as per the Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

The total worth of cosmetics seized during the raid was Rs 15.41 lakhs.

G Prasad, Assistant Director, Rangareddy, and V Ravikumar, Drugs Inspector, Maheshwaram incharge, were among the officers who carried out the raid. Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Manufacturing cosmetics during the ‘Stop Production Order’ period is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with imprisonment, a statement said on Saturday.