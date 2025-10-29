Tragic Incident in Telangana: DCM Truck Washed Away in Floods, Driver Missing

In a tragic incident linked to Cyclone Montha’s heavy rains, a DCM truck was swept away in the overflowing Nimmavagu stream near Anjanapuram village in Khammam district on Tuesday. The vehicle was caught in the strong current as the region continued to face relentless rainfall since early morning.

Eyewitnesses said the driver attempted to cross the flooded stretch despite repeated warnings from locals who shouted for him to abandon the vehicle and move to safety. However, before he could react, the powerful current engulfed the truck and carried it downstream, leaving bystanders horrified and helpless.

The incident unfolded rapidly, with the vehicle vanishing beneath the raging waters within moments. Rescue efforts were launched soon after, but the driver remains missing as of late evening. Local authorities, along with disaster response teams, have intensified search operations to trace him and recover the vehicle.

The Nimmavagu stream, which passes through several low-lying areas of Khammam, has been overflowing due to the torrential rains unleashed by Cyclone Montha. Officials have urged residents to stay away from swollen streams, culverts, and waterlogged routes as the situation remains precarious.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for continued heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana, including Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mulugu districts. Authorities have been placed on high alert to prevent further loss of life and property as rescue teams remain deployed across the affected areas.