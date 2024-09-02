DCM Van Swept Away in Mahbubabad District: Five Missing

Hyderabad: A DCM van was swept away by a river in the outskirts of Mahbubabad district, Telangana, due to heavy rains over the past two days.

The incident has resulted in five people going missing, while four others have been rescued by police and rescue teams.

The accident occurred as the van was traveling from Kompally in Ranga Reddy district to Rajahmundry. The missing individuals include Nagabhushnam, Sunil from Rajahmundry, Venu from Guntur, Kotaya, and Durga Prasad from Mahbubabad.

Upon receiving news of the incident, police and rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and initiated relief operations.

During efforts to recover the van using ropes and tubes, Nagabhushnam was swept away by the floodwaters.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Hyderabad successfully rescued the remaining four individuals after a five-hour struggle using a boat.