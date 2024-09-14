Deadline Extended for Submitting Opinions on Waqf Amendment Bill to JPC

New Delhi – The deadline for submitting opinions on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has been extended by two more days. This information was released by the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Maulana Mohammad Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, the General Secretary of AIMPLB, expressed his gratitude to everyone for actively responding to the board’s call to submit their opinions via QR code and the provided link. Initially, the last date for submissions was September 13.

After contacting the JPC late last night, it was learned that the submission deadline has been extended to Sunday, September 15, until midnight. This extension offers an additional opportunity for those who have not yet submitted their opinions.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board urges everyone to continue sending their emails, and requests those who haven’t done so yet to participate promptly. The board also prays for the acceptance of this collective effort and service.