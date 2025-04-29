Death Toll from US Airstrikes on Yemen’s Capital Sanaa Rises to 12

Sanaa: The death toll from overnight US airstrikes on three residential homes in Yemen’s capital Sanaa has risen to 12, according to a statement released by Houthi-controlled health authorities. Among the dead were women and children, with at least four others injured.

Multiple US Airstrikes Hit Northern Yemen

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that US forces carried out 15 airstrikes throughout Monday, targeting several areas across northern Yemeni provinces, including multiple locations in Sanaa.

US Strike on Migrant Centre in Saada Kills 68

In a separate incident, a dawn airstrike by US forces on a migrant detention center in the northern province of Saada reportedly killed at least 68 undocumented African migrants, according to Houthi media sources. The US military is currently investigating the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Search and Rescue Operations Continue in Bani Al-Harith District

Rescue teams are still searching for survivors under the rubble of the three houses bombed by US jets in the Bani Al-Harith district of northern Sanaa. Dozens of people were initially reported wounded in the attack.

Rising Tensions Between Houthis and the United States

Tensions have escalated sharply between the Houthi group and the United States since March 15, when Washington resumed its military air campaign in Yemen. The US has stated its airstrikes aim to deter Houthi attacks on Israel and international shipping routes in the Red and Arabian Seas.

Background: Houthi Control in Northern Yemen

The Houthi movement has maintained control over much of northern Yemen since the outbreak of civil war in 2014. The renewed US military operations in Yemen have sparked widespread criticism from regional governments, who view the strikes as a risk to regional stability.