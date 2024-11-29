Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ with AQI at 332, NCR Cities Also Affected

New Delhi: Air quality in Delhi continues to worsen, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the “very poor” category for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, November 29. At 7 a.m., the average AQI of Delhi stood at 332, with some areas registering AQI levels crossing the ‘severe’ threshold of 400.

The persistent pollution poses a significant health risk to millions of residents in the city and surrounding areas.

Air Quality in Delhi and NCR

The National Capital Region (NCR) cities are also grappling with deteriorating air quality. According to official data:

Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 272

Ghaziabad AQI stood at 258

Noida at 249

Gurugram at 258

Faridabad at 166

These figures indicate unhealthy levels of air pollution across the NCR, exacerbating respiratory problems, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions like asthma and heart disease.

AQI and Health Implications

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI is categorized as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-450: Severe

Above 450: Severe Plus

With an AQI of 332, Delhi’s air quality falls into the “very poor” category, which can cause significant health issues, including breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and worsening of pre-existing health conditions like COPD and cardiovascular diseases. When the AQI reaches the “severe” level, it can have serious long-term effects on health, especially for children and the elderly.

Delhi’s Coldest Night of the Season

In addition to the air pollution, Delhi experienced its coldest night of the season on Thursday, November 28, with the minimum temperature dropping to 10.1°C, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold weather, combined with the high pollution levels, compounds the health risks for residents.

Supreme Court Intervention and GRAP Measures

To address the ongoing pollution crisis, the Supreme Court of India has intervened, directing that Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures remain in effect until the next hearing on December 2. The GRAP-4 guidelines aim to control air pollution through targeted measures. The court has emphasized strict enforcement of these measures and highlighted lapses in their implementation, warning that action will be taken against officials responsible for failures.

Key GRAP-4 Measures:

A ban on non-essential trucks entering Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or vehicles running on cleaner fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electricity.

Suspension of construction activities for public infrastructure projects to curb dust pollution, a significant contributor to the current crisis.

However, the court has allowed physical school classes to continue while declining to ease restrictions under GRAP-3 or GRAP-2. These restrictions will remain until there is a consistent improvement in AQI levels.

Impact on Construction Workers

In its directive, the Supreme Court also instructed state governments to utilize the labour cess collected to support construction workers who have been affected by the ongoing construction ban. This is a crucial step to ensure that workers’ livelihoods are protected while combating the pollution crisis.

Measures Taken to Curb Pollution

Several measures have been taken by authorities to address the alarming pollution levels:

Truck entry restrictions have been imposed to reduce vehicular emissions, which are one of the leading contributors to pollution in Delhi.

Construction activity bans have been implemented, particularly for infrastructure projects, to control dust and particulate matter in the air.

Industrial pollution control measures are being enforced to limit emissions from factories operating in and around the city.

Conclusion

Delhi’s air quality remains a serious concern as pollution levels stay in the “very poor” category, severely affecting the health of millions in the capital and surrounding areas. While efforts to mitigate the crisis, such as the enforcement of GRAP-4 measures, are in place, the situation remains dire, and further steps may be needed to address the root causes of pollution. Authorities continue to take action, but residents are advised to take precautions to protect their health, especially when AQI levels remain high.