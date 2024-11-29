Parliament Winter Session Day 5: Key Bills on Banking Laws, Railway Act, and Healthcare in Focus

New Delhi: The fifth day of the Parliament Winter Session 2024 is set to witness significant legislative business as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha convene amid ongoing protests and adjournments.

The day’s agenda features crucial Bills related to banking laws, the Railway Act, and a focus on healthcare and textile industries.

Key Highlights of the Day

1. Lok Sabha Agenda

The Lok Sabha has a packed schedule, with debates, legislative considerations, and private members’ business taking center stage.

a. Statement on Health and Medical Devices

Union Minister Anupriya will present a status update on the 138th Report of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, focusing on the regulation and control of medical devices.

will present a status update on the , focusing on the regulation and control of medical devices. This follows concerns about the transparency and safety of medical devices in India.

b. Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for consideration and passage.

will table the for consideration and passage. The Bill proposes amendments to: Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 Banking Regulation Act, 1949 State Bank of India Act, 1955 Banking Companies Acts of 1970 and 1980

Aimed at modernizing India’s banking sector, the Bill seeks to strengthen regulation and promote efficiency in banking operations.

c. Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes significant updates to the Railways Act, 1989.

will introduce the , which proposes significant updates to the . The Bill is expected to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and passenger services across India’s railway network.

d. Elections to AIIMS Committees

Health Minister J.P. Nadda will propose a motion for electing two members each to the AIIMS committees of Raipur, Jodhpur, and Vijaypur.

will propose a motion for electing two members each to the . These elections are mandated under the AIIMS Act, 1956 and its amendments.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal will outline the government’s legislative agenda for the upcoming week, starting December 2.

2. Rajya Sabha Agenda

The Upper House will also tackle critical issues, including private members’ legislative business and important government statements.

a. Suspension of Business Notice by AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Singh has raised a suspension of business notice under Rule 267, citing concerns over the rising crime rate in the National Capital, Delhi .

. This issue is expected to generate heated debate.

b. Statements on Textile Industry Reports

Minister Pabitra Margherita will present updates on the implementation of recommendations from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development, covering: Jute Industry Development and Promotion Central Silk Board Schemes Cotton Sector Development

will present updates on the implementation of recommendations from the , covering:

c. Government Business Plan

Minister Dr. L. Murugan will provide a detailed statement on the government’s agenda for the week beginning December 2.

d. Private Members’ Legislative Business

Both Houses will allocate time for Private Members’ Bills, with the Lok Sabha handling this between 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM and the Rajya Sabha between 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Legislative Significance

Banking Laws Amendment Bill

The proposed amendments aim to modernize banking regulations, boost the Reserve Bank of India’s oversight, and streamline operational processes for public sector banks.

Railways Amendment Bill

The amendments to the Railways Act, 1989 are crucial for improving:

Passenger safety

Freight operations

Infrastructure modernization

These reforms align with the government’s focus on transforming Indian Railways into a global leader in efficiency and service quality.

Healthcare Focus

The Standing Committee’s 138th Report underscores the need for robust regulations in the medical device sector, addressing long-standing issues of quality, affordability, and accessibility.

Private Members’ Bills

Private members will propose their own legislative measures on pressing issues, providing a platform for MPs to bring attention to critical topics outside the government’s immediate agenda.

Protests and Challenges

Despite the legislative focus, repeated adjournments and protests since the session’s start on November 25 have disrupted proceedings. Both Houses have seen heated exchanges over various national issues, including crime rates, economic concerns, and policy implementation.

Conclusion

The fifth day of the Parliament Winter Session 2024 promises to be a decisive one, with major legislation on banking, railways, and healthcare likely to shape the nation’s economic and social policies. While challenges persist due to protests and adjournments, the packed schedule indicates the government’s determination to drive reforms and address critical issues.

Stay updated for more insights as the session unfolds.