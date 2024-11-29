Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeking Stay on Sambhal Mosque Survey Amid Rising Tensions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will hear today a petition filed by the Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Committee, seeking an urgent stay on a district court-ordered survey of the mosque. The survey aims to determine if the disputed structure was originally the Harihar temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar is scheduled to review the plea on November 29, as per the causelist published on the Supreme Court’s official website.

Mosque Committee Challenges Survey Decision

In its special leave petition, the mosque committee has urged the apex court to:

Grant an ad-interim and ex-parte stay on the November 19 order issued by Chandausi’s Civil Judge. Ensure the survey commissioner’s report remains sealed until the Supreme Court rules on the matter. Maintain status quo over the mosque structure during the judicial proceedings.

The petition also highlights concerns about surveys being ordered in disputes over religious sites without prior consultation of all involved parties. It requests the court to prevent surveys from being executed as a routine practice in such sensitive cases, ensuring sufficient time for aggrieved parties to seek legal remedies.

Violent Clashes Erupt During Mosque Survey

On November 24, tensions flared in Sambhal during the second survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid, resulting in violent clashes between locals and authorities.

Key Details:

Protests escalated as a crowd gathered near the site, initially shouting slogans before pelting stones at the police and survey team.

as a crowd gathered near the site, initially shouting slogans before pelting stones at the police and survey team. The situation spiraled further, with vehicles being vandalized and set ablaze .

. Firing broke out, leading to the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several police officers and officials.

The violence prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to order a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Judicial Inquiry Ordered into Sambhal Violence

The UP Home Department has formed a three-member judicial committee to investigate the November 24 violence. The committee, headed by retired High Court judge Justice Devendra Kumar Arora, includes:

Amit Mohan Prasad , retired IAS officer

, retired IAS officer Arvind Kumar Jain, former IPS officer

The panel has been tasked with submitting its report within two months.

Key Objectives of the Inquiry:

Determine if the violence was a pre-planned conspiracy or a spontaneous incident.

or a spontaneous incident. Assess the causes of property damage and fatalities, which included four deaths and injuries to several police personnel.

Broader Implications of the Dispute

The case has drawn national attention, raising concerns about the handling of disputes over places of worship. The outcome of this Supreme Court hearing could set a significant precedent for similar cases across the country.

Legal experts have cautioned that such surveys, if conducted without adequate safeguards, could escalate tensions in already sensitive areas. The plea filed by the mosque committee emphasizes the need for judicial oversight in managing disputes involving historical religious sites.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s decision on the Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Committee’s plea will be closely watched, as it carries implications not only for the specific dispute but also for broader religious and communal harmony.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s judicial inquiry into the November 24 violence further underscores the complexity and sensitivity of the issue, as authorities work to address concerns of security, justice, and public order.

Stay tuned for updates as the case unfolds in the nation’s highest court.