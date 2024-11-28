Viral Photo of Female Commando in PM Modi’s Security Goes Viral on Social Media

An image of a woman commando in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security detail has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread speculation about her identity and role in the Special Protection Group (SPG). The photo, which shows the female officer stationed behind PM Modi in Parliament, was shared by numerous users, including actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.

Speculations and Identity of the Officer

The viral photo has led many to believe that the woman in question is part of the SPG, which is responsible for providing close security to the Prime Minister of India. However, details regarding the woman’s identity, including her name and her branch of service, remain unclear at this time.

Female commandos have been an integral part of the SPG’s security framework for many years, though they are often stationed in non-public roles. The speculation around this photo, however, brings the spotlight to the increasing role of women in high-security operations.

The Role of Female Commandos in SPG

Female commandos have been serving in the SPG for a long time, performing vital tasks such as frisking female visitors at security gates and monitoring individuals entering or exiting sensitive areas like Parliament. Since 2015, women have also been included in the Close Protection Team (CPT), which is responsible for the safety of top government officials.

Currently, the SPG is reported to have around 100 female commandos, who serve in close protection roles as well as advanced security liaison capacities. These women officers are specially trained in close protection techniques, leadership, and security operations, contributing to the overall effectiveness of the security apparatus.

About the Special Protection Group (SPG)

Established in 1985, the SPG was created to provide high-level security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers, and their immediate families. Over the years, the SPG has evolved to become one of the most elite and well-trained security units in the country, working closely with intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau and various police forces across India to maintain a high level of preparedness.

The introduction of female commandos into the SPG reflects the organization’s commitment to inclusivity and its continuous effort to adapt to the modern security challenges faced by the country’s top leaders. These officers undergo rigorous training to handle a variety of security situations and ensure the safety of their protectees.

भारत की शान, नारी शक्ति की पहचान!

SPG में ड्यूटी पर तैनात हमारी साहसी महिला सुरक्षा अधिकारी, देश की सेवा और सुरक्षा में नया मानदंड स्थापित कर रही हैं।



माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में, नारी शक्ति हर क्षेत्र में अग्रणी भूमिका निभा रही है। यह नया भारत है,… pic.twitter.com/1EIWW7IJsw — Raman Suri BJP (@RamanSuriJnk) November 28, 2024

Conclusion

While the identity of the woman commando in the viral photo remains unknown, the growing presence of female officers in India’s top security forces is a testament to the evolving role of women in security and law enforcement. With their increased involvement, the SPG continues to set high standards for professionalism, diversity, and security excellence in safeguarding national leaders.