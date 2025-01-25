“AAP-da ke Gunday”: Delhi BJP Targets AAP Leaders with New Campaign Poster

New Delhi: In the heated run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, the Delhi BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a new campaign poster titled “AAP-da ke Gunday.”

Styled like a film poster, the graphic accuses several prominent AAP leaders of being involved in criminal activities, amplifying the political battle in the national capital.

BJP’s Allegations Against AAP Leaders

The BJP’s campaign poster paints a dramatic picture, branding AAP as a “gang of goons and criminals.” It claims the poster is “Directed by Saurabh Bharadwaj and Produced by Atishi Marlena,” two prominent leaders of the AAP.

The official BJP Delhi handle on social media platform X shared the poster with a sharp message: “On February 5, the people of Delhi will teach the AAP gang, filled with goons and criminals, a lesson!”

AAP Leaders Named in the Poster

The poster accuses various AAP leaders of serious offenses and public controversies, including:

Tahir Hussain – Allegedly involved in the 2020 Delhi riots. Amanatullah Khan – Accused of links to the riots and other criminal activities. Arvind Kejriwal – The Delhi Chief Minister is accused of instigating violence against a woman MP. Sanjay Singh – Alleged to have displayed rowdy behavior in Parliament. Somnath Bharti – Accused of domestic violence. Naresh Balyan – Allegedly involved in extortion. Mohinder Goel – Accused of threatening a police officer. Rituraj Jha – Allegedly assaulted a bus marshal. Akhilesh Pati Tripathi – Accused of attacking Purvanchali people.

Timing and Political Implications

The release of the “AAP-da ke Gunday” poster just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections is a calculated move by the BJP to sway public opinion.

The elections, scheduled for February 5, will determine the political future of Delhi. The BJP is using this campaign to target the ruling AAP, accusing it of harboring corruption, criminal ties, and promoting violence.

The tagline on the poster, combined with the accusations, aims to position the BJP as the cleaner and more reliable alternative to AAP’s leadership.

By highlighting high-profile controversies and legal issues tied to AAP leaders, the BJP is pushing its narrative of accountability and integrity.

BJP’s Campaign Strategy

The BJP’s strategy relies heavily on highlighting alleged flaws in AAP’s governance. From corruption charges to alleged involvement in riots, the BJP aims to create a perception of mistrust around AAP’s leadership.

The “AAP-da ke Gunday” poster is one of many aggressive moves by the BJP as it seeks to reclaim political ground in Delhi.

AAP’s Response

While the BJP’s campaign poster has sparked conversations on social media, the Aam Aadmi Party is expected to counter these allegations with its achievements in governance, particularly in sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

AAP has often dismissed such accusations as baseless and politically motivated.

What’s at Stake in the Delhi Assembly Elections

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are crucial for both parties. AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, aims to retain its stronghold in the national capital, where it has garnered significant support for its development-centric policies.

On the other hand, the BJP, which controls the central government, is looking to make inroads into Delhi’s governance by leveraging its national popularity and attacking AAP’s track record.