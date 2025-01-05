PM Modi’s ‘AAPda’ Jibe Shakes Delhi Politics, Puts Kejriwal’s AAP on the Defensive

New Delhi: The term ‘AAPda’ (disaster) has taken a political twist, sending ripples through Delhi’s political scene. What was once a simple term referring to destruction has now become a potent weapon in the election battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of the term to criticize the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has set the stage for a fierce contest in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Water Bill Waivers, Targets BJP-Congress ‘Tacit Alliance’

Modi’s AAPda Remark: A Political Game-Changer

On January 3, during an event in the national capital, PM Modi indirectly targeted Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government, vowing to remove the so-called “AAPda” that has befallen Delhi. The Prime Minister’s statement— “In the last 10 years, an AAPda has fallen on Delhi”—struck a chord with the BJP’s election narrative. With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, Modi’s words have created significant political momentum for the BJP, while putting the AAP on the backfoot.

A Critique of AAP’s Governance and Kejriwal’s Leadership

PM Modi’s use of the term “AAPda” is rooted in the criticism of Kejriwal’s leadership, highlighting the party’s failed promises and ongoing corruption cases. He also took a jibe at Kejriwal’s lavish spending on refurbishing his official residence, comparing it to his own commitment to providing affordable housing for the people of India.

“I could have built a ‘sheesh Mahal’ for myself, but my dream was to provide ‘pucca’ houses to my fellow countrymen,” Modi said, implying that Kejriwal’s actions reflected poor governance.

Kejriwal’s Response and Defensiveness

Kejriwal swiftly reacted to PM Modi’s speech, accusing the Prime Minister of spending most of his address criticizing the people of Delhi and their elected government. Kejriwal countered that the BJP was in “aapda” due to its lack of a clear narrative or Chief Ministerial face for the Delhi polls. Despite his response, Kejriwal’s defense seemed to falter in intensity, as the BJP’s new attack strategy gained traction.

Corruption Cases and Development Failures Haunting AAP

Kejriwal’s tenure as Delhi Chief Minister has been marred by corruption allegations, with multiple AAP leaders, including the Chief Minister himself, facing graft charges. The Enforcement Directorate and CBI have been involved in investigating these cases, with Kejriwal currently out on bail. Additionally, several AAP MLAs have been jailed on various charges.

Beyond corruption, AAP has also been criticized for failing to deliver on key promises, such as 24X7 drinking water supply, cleaning the Yamuna River, and establishing new colleges. Kejriwal’s recent welfare schemes, such as the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ and ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’, were also marred by confusion and public disavowals, further denting the party’s credibility.

BJP’s Aggressive Election Strategy and AAP on the Defensive

The BJP’s use of the “AAPda” jibe has positioned AAP on the defensive in the election campaign. While the AAP struggles with corruption allegations and unmet promises, the BJP is homing in on these issues, creating a narrative that attacks Kejriwal’s governance. Meanwhile, the Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years until 2003, is trying to re-establish its presence but has failed to win any seats in recent elections.

As the Delhi Assembly election draws near, it remains to be seen how the AAP and BJP will navigate this political battleground. Will Modi’s “AAPda” narrative succeed in bringing down Kejriwal’s party, or will AAP manage to rally and defend its position in Delhi politics? Only time will tell.