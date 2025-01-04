Arvind Kejriwal Promises Water Bill Waivers, Targets BJP-Congress ‘Tacit Alliance’

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal intensified his campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, vowing to waive inflated water bills and alleging a secret pact between the BJP and Congress.

Key Highlights of Kejriwal’s Announcement

Water Bill Waivers : Kejriwal promised to cancel all inflated water bills if AAP returns to power. He claimed consumers faced exorbitant bills after he was jailed, with some bills running into thousands and even lakhs of rupees.

: Kejriwal promised to cancel all inflated water bills if AAP returns to power. He claimed consumers faced exorbitant bills after he was jailed, with some bills running into thousands and even lakhs of rupees. Encouragement to Consumers : “If you believe your water bill is unjustified and inflated, you don’t need to pay it. When we come to power, we will waive it off,” Kejriwal assured.

: “If you believe your water bill is unjustified and inflated, you don’t need to pay it. When we come to power, we will waive it off,” Kejriwal assured. Zero Water Bills Scheme: Highlighting AAP’s track record, he said 12 lakh water consumers currently receive zero bills under the party’s scheme of providing 20,000 liters of free water per month.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal vs Parvesh Verma: BJP Announces First List of Delhi Assembly Candidates

Allegations Against BJP and Congress

Kejriwal accused the BJP and Congress of working together behind the scenes and urged them to make their “political tie-up” public. He dismissed Congress as a “spent force” and accused the BJP of running a negative campaign solely based on criticism of AAP.

Response to Criticism

Kejriwal hit back at BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi labeled AAP’s governance as an “Aapada (disaster).” Kejriwal countered by accusing BJP of lacking a Chief Ministerial face, a narrative, or a vision for Delhi, relying only on attacks against AAP.

When questioned about the Congress’ plans to brand him as “anti-national” or protests by Punjab Congress women over unmet promises, Kejriwal dismissed the issues, stating, “Punjab’s women are with us” and urging voters to focus on AAP’s achievements.

AAP vs BJP: 10 Years of Governance in Focus

Kejriwal highlighted AAP’s accomplishments over the past decade, contrasting them with BJP’s alleged lack of progress in Delhi. He criticized BJP for not delivering significant achievements or presenting a clear vision for the city’s future.

Kejriwal’s aggressive campaign and focus on waiving water bills aim to solidify AAP’s position in the Delhi Assembly elections. With allegations against BJP and Congress, promises of relief for Delhi’s water consumers, and a focus on AAP’s welfare schemes, Kejriwal is setting the tone for a high-stakes electoral battle.