Arvind Kejriwal vs Parvesh Verma: BJP Announces First List of Delhi Assembly Candidates

New Delhi: The battle for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections is gaining momentum as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 29 candidates on Saturday.

The announcement marks the party’s formal entry into the high-stakes electoral fray, setting the stage for intense political clashes.

Parvesh Verma has been fielded from the New Delhi constituency, where he will face off against AAP supremo and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

has been fielded from the New Delhi constituency, where he will face off against AAP supremo and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Ramesh Bidhuri , a former MP, will contest from Kalkaji, challenging Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a high-profile triangular contest with Congress candidate Alka Lamba.

, a former MP, will contest from Kalkaji, challenging Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a high-profile triangular contest with Congress candidate Alka Lamba. Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kailash Gehlot are other prominent names in the list. Gehlot, who recently switched allegiance from AAP to BJP, will contest from Brijwasan.

and are other prominent names in the list. Gehlot, who recently switched allegiance from AAP to BJP, will contest from Brijwasan. Among the 29 candidates announced, two are women, reflecting BJP’s efforts toward gender representation.

Political Dynamics in Delhi

The BJP’s announcement comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared its complete list of candidates and the Congress revealed most of its nominees. With elections scheduled for February, political experts predict that the poll dates will be announced shortly.

Promises, Accusations, and Campaign Rhetoric

AAP’s Strategy : The ruling party is banking on its flagship schemes like Sanjeevni , Mahila Samman Yojana , and other promises aimed at improving public welfare.

: The ruling party is banking on its flagship schemes like , , and other promises aimed at improving public welfare. BJP’s Attacks : BJP has accused AAP of misusing public funds and misleading Delhiites with “fraudulent policies.”

: BJP has accused AAP of misusing public funds and misleading Delhiites with “fraudulent policies.” Congress’ Criticism: The Congress party has intensified its attacks, accusing AAP of governance failures and blaming it for worsening Delhi’s air quality, terming the city a “gas chamber.”

PM Modi and AAP Exchange Barbs

The campaign trail has seen heated exchanges between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP. Modi recently labeled the city’s administration as “Aap-da” (disaster), cautioning voters against AAP’s promises. In response, AAP described its governance as an “aashirvaad” (blessing).

The Delhi Assembly elections are shaping up to be a closely contested political battle, with BJP, AAP, and Congress all vying for dominance. The BJP’s first list of candidates, featuring prominent leaders like Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, signals its determination to challenge AAP’s stronghold in the capital.