PM Modi Targets AAP on Corruption and Misrule, Launches BJP Campaign for Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, slamming the ruling AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government for alleged corruption, poor governance, and failure to deliver on key promises.

In an hour-long speech at the inauguration of EWS flats for slum dwellers in Ashok Vihar, North Delhi, PM Modi compared the AAP government to a calamity, coining the phrase “AAPada” to describe the damage done to the city by the ruling party.

Also Read: PM Modi Slams AAP as ‘Kattar Beimaan’, Accuses Party of Leading Delhi into Crisis

PM Modi Slams AAP on Corruption and Governance Failures

Without directly naming AAP or its leader Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi accused the Delhi government of being mired in corruption, referencing the Sheesh Mahal renovation controversy, the Yamuna cleaning project, the liquor policy, and the failure to improve Delhi’s schools and healthcare. He emphasized that AAP’s governance has led to mismanagement and the misuse of public funds.

“Chori upar se seena jori” (They are shameless and show no remorse for their misdeeds), Modi said, highlighting that the AAP government failed to utilize even half of the Central funds allocated for education.

PM Modi Energizes BJP Cadre with New Slogan

In a bid to energize the BJP’s base for the Delhi elections, PM Modi introduced a new slogan: “AAPada ko hatana hai, BJP ko lana hai” (We need to remove the AAP disaster and bring BJP into power). This move reflects Modi’s previous successes in energizing BJP supporters with slogans in Haryana and Maharashtra, which had helped the party secure significant victories in those states.

Promises for Delhi’s Development

PM Modi reiterated the BJP’s commitment to Delhi’s progress, promising 30,000 new homes for the underprivileged as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban. He sharply contrasted this with the alleged corruption of the AAP government, suggesting that while they could have used public funds for a lavish Sheesh Mahal (palace), he prioritized homes for the poor.

AAP’s Deceptive Anti-Corruption Campaign

PM Modi also accused Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP of deceiving Delhi’s residents by misusing the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. He claimed that the AAP government used Hazare’s image to push the city into a state of corruption, misleading the public with hollow promises of fighting graft.

Strict Action Against Corruption and Promises for the Future

In a warning to AAP leaders facing corruption and money laundering charges, PM Modi suggested that when the BJP comes to power in Delhi, strict action would be taken against corrupt officials. He also assured the residents of Delhi that they would receive benefits under Ayushman Bharat, the nationwide health insurance scheme, and other Central government schemes that the AAP government had blocked.

BJP’s Contributions to Delhi’s Development

While criticizing the AAP government for blocking Central government schemes, PM Modi highlighted the BJP’s achievements in Delhi, including the opening of 500 Janaushadhi Kendras for affordable medicines, the construction of highways to reduce pollution, and the launch of the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme, which helped curb corruption in the ration distribution system.

The PM also pointed out that 75 lakh Delhi residents were benefiting from the free ration scheme, thanks to the BJP-led Central government.

Infrastructure Projects for Delhi’s Future

PM Modi assured that the Central government was continuing to work on key infrastructure projects in Delhi, including Metro expansions, new tunnels, and highways, which had received in-principle approval. He also stated that DDA (Delhi Development Authority) was working on providing EWS housing and that the Union Ministry of Highways was actively working to reduce traffic jams and combat pollution in the city.

BJP Eyes Return to Power After 26 Years

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be held in February, with the BJP aiming to end its 26-year drought in the city, having last won the election in 1993. The AAP came to power in 2014, promising to end corruption and improve governance after the Congress government’s 15-year rule under Sheila Dikshit.