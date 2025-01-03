PM Modi Slams AAP as ‘Kattar Beimaan’, Accuses Party of Leading Delhi into Crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Friday, accusing it of causing a crisis in the city over the past decade.

Calling the party’s leaders ‘Kattar Beimaan’ (hardcore corrupt individuals), PM Modi claimed they exploited the image of Anna Hazare to push Delhi into turmoil.

PM Modi’s Accusations Against AAP Government

During his speech, PM Modi criticized the AAP government for a series of scams in various sectors, including liquor contracts, schools, healthcare for the poor, pollution control efforts, and recruitment processes. He accused the AAP of claiming to prioritize development while engaging in corruption.

He stated, “These people talked about the development of Delhi, but instead, they became the ‘AAPada’ and struck the city with corruption.” He also pointed out that the AAP government not only indulged in corruption but openly glorified it. PM Modi stressed that the citizens of Delhi had had enough and were determined to bring change.

PM Modi Critiques AAP’s Governance and Highlights BJP’s Development Initiatives

PM Modi further slammed the AAP government as a “destructive force” while highlighting the progress brought about by the BJP. He emphasized the development of roads, expressways, and new infrastructure projects in Delhi under BJP’s leadership, unaffected by the ‘AAPada’ (disaster).

Additionally, the Prime Minister expressed his desire to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, which offers free healthcare to the public. He accused the AAP government of obstructing the implementation of the scheme in the city, depriving Delhi’s residents of its benefits.

PM Modi Inaugurates Key Development Projects in Delhi

During his visit to Delhi, PM Modi inaugurated multiple schemes worth Rs 4,500 crore and handed over keys to newly constructed flats in Ashok Vihar. He also launched urban redevelopment projects, including the World Trade Center at Nauroji Nagar and new residential quarters in Sarojini Nagar. Additionally, he laid the foundation for the construction of Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh.

PM Modi’s Message to Delhi’s Voters

PM Modi took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal without directly naming him, mentioning that certain individuals had used Anna Hazare’s image to push the city into a crisis. He emphasized that Delhi’s voters were determined to bring about a change, vowing not to tolerate the ‘AAPada’ any longer.

He remarked, “The people of Delhi have declared a war against this disaster government. Every citizen of Delhi is saying, ‘We will not tolerate this AAPada, we will change it.'”

Conclusion: A Call for Change in Delhi

PM Modi concluded by reiterating his commitment to providing the citizens of Delhi with the benefits of Ayushman Bharat and ensuring development through infrastructure projects. He urged Delhi’s voters to take a stand and vote for change in the upcoming elections.

Key Highlights:

PM Modi accuses AAP of leading Delhi into a crisis over the last 10 years.

Criticism of corruption in liquor contracts, schools, healthcare, and more.

BJP's development initiatives in Delhi, including new infrastructure projects.

Ayushman Bharat scheme blocked by AAP government, depriving Delhi residents of free healthcare.

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 4,500 crore and lays the foundation for Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh.