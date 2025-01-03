PM Modi Criticizes Kejriwal Over Corruption and Emphasizes Affordable Housing for All

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government on Friday, criticizing them over allegations of corruption. PM Modi stated that while he could have built a “Sheesh Mahal” for himself, his priority has always been to provide homes for the poor.

Addressing a public event in Delhi, PM Modi stressed the importance of permanent homes for everyone, unveiling plans for 3,000 new EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats in the capital. He promised improved quality of life for Delhi residents, particularly those from slum areas.

PM Modi’s Gesture of Hope for the Poor: New Homes in Ashok Vihar

The event, held in Ashok Vihar, marked the official handover of 1,675 flats to residents of slum clusters. In a symbolic gesture, PM Modi handed over keys of the newly built flats to five couples, describing their new homes as a symbol of “new expectations and dreams.”

This is part of the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project aimed at improving living conditions for Delhi’s underprivileged. Prime Minister Modi also interacted with residents, including children and women, in the Swabhiman Apartments, urging the community to strive towards the vision of a Developed India by 2047.

PM Modi’s Reflection on Ashok Vihar and His Vision for Delhi

In a reflective moment, PM Modi recalled the 1975 Emergency when he lived in Ashok Vihar during his underground days. “Coming to Ashok Vihar today has revived my memories of those days,” he said. He added that despite not having a house of his own, his government has been able to deliver four crore homes for shelterless citizens across the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized that homes for the countrymen are far more important than personal luxury, taking a direct shot at Kejriwal’s controversial renovations of his official residence, commonly referred to as a “Sheesh Mahal” by Delhi’s political circles.

New Infrastructure Projects to Boost Delhi’s Development

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects in Delhi, including:

Two Urban Redevelopment Projects : The World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

: The at Nauroji Nagar and the Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar. Educational Infrastructure : New campuses and a Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh, which will cater to the growing demand for high-quality educational facilities.

: New campuses and a in Najafgarh, which will cater to the growing demand for high-quality educational facilities. CBSE Office Complex at Dwarka: A state-of-the-art, eco-friendly building constructed to Platinum Rating standards.

Green and Sustainable Infrastructure in Delhi

The WTC Nauroji Nagar redevelopment replaced over 600 dilapidated quarters with advanced commercial towers, offering 34 lakh sq ft of premium space. It also features solar energy generation, rainwater harvesting, and green building practices.

Similarly, the GPRA Sarojini Nagar project comprises 28 towers, offering over 2,500 residential units with modern amenities and eco-conscious features like rainwater harvesting and solar-powered waste compactors.

Addressing Housing Affordability

PM Modi also highlighted the affordability of new homes. For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat, beneficiaries only need to pay Rs 1.42 lakh for the flat, plus Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance. This effort reflects the government’s commitment to improving the lives of the underprivileged.

The Prime Minister’s initiative to offer housing for Delhi’s poor aligns with the Affordable Housing for All mission, aiming to address shelter shortages while focusing on the urban development and the city’s growth.

PM Modi’s Focus on Innovation and Education

PM Modi stressed that the projects in Delhi will boost Ease of Living and offer opportunities for growth and learning. He remarked, “These endeavours reflect our unwavering commitment to empowering future generations through knowledge, innovation, and opportunities in an environment that inspires growth.”

In closing, PM Modi urged all beneficiaries to share the message that “pucca houses” (permanent homes) are coming soon for all, reinforcing the government’s commitment to housing for all.

Key Highlights:

PM Modi’s attack on Kejriwal over allegations of corruption and the “Sheesh Mahal” renovation.

over allegations of corruption and the “Sheesh Mahal” renovation. 3,000 new EWS flats to be constructed in Delhi for the poor.

to be constructed in Delhi for the poor. Handover of 1,675 flats to slum residents in Ashok Vihar.

to slum residents in Ashok Vihar. World Trade Centre and GPRA Sarojini Nagar redevelopment projects.

and redevelopment projects. Eco-friendly and sustainable infrastructure development in Delhi.

development in Delhi. Affordable housing initiatives with reduced contributions from beneficiaries.

initiatives with reduced contributions from beneficiaries. Ongoing commitment to improving housing, education, and infrastructure in Delhi.

PM Modi’s speech underscores his government’s commitment to the development of the nation and affordable housing for all citizens while positioning Delhi as a hub for sustainable urban growth.