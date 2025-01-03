Ajay Kumar Bhalla Sworn in as Manipur Governor Amid Ethnic Tensions

Imphal: Ajay Kumar Bhalla, former Union Home Secretary, took the oath of office as the Governor of Manipur at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Manipur High Court Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar, with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Cabinet members, and key security and civil officials in attendance.

This marks Bhalla’s official appointment as the 18th Governor of Manipur, following the resignation of his predecessor Anusuiya Uikey. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya had been holding the additional charge of Manipur since July 31, 2023. Bhalla’s appointment was announced by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24, 2023.

Bhalla’s Background and Role in Northeast Crisis Management

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, brings extensive experience in managing crisis situations in the northeastern region.

As the former Union Home Secretary, Bhalla played a pivotal role during the ethnic violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in 2023. The violence, which began on May 3, 2023, led to the tragic loss of over 250 lives, injured more than 1,000, and displaced 60,000+ people.

Despite the deployment of Central security forces and partial reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), violence continues to affect some areas. Organizations like COCOMI (Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity), representing the Meitei community, have called for the repeal of AFSPA.

Manipur’s Ongoing Ethnic Strife and Path to Recovery

The situation in Manipur remains complex and fragile, with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh acknowledging that a lasting solution to the ethnic strife would take time. However, he expressed optimism, stating that the situation is gradually improving, with many districts remaining incident-free in recent months.

Chief Minister Singh also emphasized that state and Central security forces, alongside civil administration, are committed to maintaining peace and providing essential services to the people of Manipur.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s tenure as Manipur Governor is expected to be pivotal in guiding the state through this ongoing crisis, with an emphasis on security, reconciliation, and the eventual restoration of peace.