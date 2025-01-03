Pappu Yadav Reiterates Support for BPSC Protest: Vows to Fight Until Supreme Court

Patna: Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, the Member of Parliament from Purnea, has once again expressed unwavering support for the ongoing Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) protest.

Speaking at the Rail Chakka Jam at Sachiwalay Halt in Patna on Friday, Yadav vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary, pledging to continue the fight for justice.

BPSC Exam Irregularities Under Scrutiny

The protest stems from allegations of irregularities in the 70th Combined Preliminary Examination conducted by the BPSC. Candidates have accused the commission of mismanagement and a paper leak, sparking widespread outrage among aspirants. Yadav, who has consistently supported the protesting candidates, emphasized the importance of holding the commission accountable.

“We will go to the Supreme Court on this issue,” Yadav stated during his address. “BPSC has done wrong and must cancel the entire examination. Our protest will continue until the issue of paper leaks in Bihar and across the country is resolved.”

Drawing Inspiration from Historic Movements

Yadav likened the current agitation to historic protests that brought about significant social and political change in India. “When the Meena movement, Jat movement, reservation movement, farmers’ movement, Mandal movement, and Kamandal movement lasted for years, why can’t the BPSC examination Satyagraha continue? This movement will persist until justice is delivered,” he declared.

Rail Chakka Jam and Protest March

Friday morning saw hundreds of supporters led by Pappu Yadav block railway services at the Sachiwalay Halt station in Patna. The Rail Chakka Jam disrupted train schedules and drew attention to the grievances of BPSC candidates. Despite a heavy police presence, Yadav and his supporters managed to occupy the railway tracks, signaling their determination to bring the issue to light.

Following the successful Rail Chakka Jam, Yadav led a protest march to the Income Tax roundabout in Patna, further amplifying the demand for systemic reforms in examination procedures.

Call for Transparency and Reforms

Yadav linked the BPSC protest to broader issues of governance, transparency, and accountability in Bihar. He stressed the need for systemic changes to ensure fairness in recruitment processes, prevent examination irregularities, and protect the aspirations of students not only in Bihar but across India.

“The fight is not just about one exam; it’s about ending a culture of corruption that jeopardizes the future of millions of students,” Yadav remarked.

Criticism of Prashant Kishor’s Hunger Strike

Yadav did not hold back in criticizing Prashant Kishor, who has also joined the discourse by staging a hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan. Yadav questioned Kishor’s commitment, suggesting that his choice of venue and timing were aimed more at gaining publicity than addressing the students’ concerns.

“He (Prashant Kishor) knew the administration would intervene and remove him. Why didn’t he choose the Gardanibagh dharna site? And where was he during the initial 14 days of the agitation?” Yadav questioned.

Police Deployment and Administrative Response

The Patna district administration deployed a significant police force to maintain order at the protest site. Despite these measures, Yadav and his supporters managed to occupy the railway tracks, drawing public attention to their cause. The protest remained peaceful but impactful, disrupting rail services and compelling authorities to take notice.

The Rail Chakka Jam and subsequent protests align with the demands of BPSC candidates who have been on a hunger strike for 17 days. Their primary demand is the cancellation of the 70th Combined Preliminary Examination, which they claim was marred by a paper leak and other irregularities.

A Fight for Justice

Pappu Yadav’s involvement has given the protest significant momentum. His commitment to pursuing the issue through legal channels, including the Supreme Court, has inspired confidence among candidates. As the agitation gains traction, it highlights the urgent need for reforms in Bihar’s recruitment and examination processes