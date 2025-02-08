Delhi Will Have BJP CM, Central Leadership to Decide: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi: BJP’s Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, stated on Saturday that the next chief minister of Delhi will be from the BJP, but the central leadership will make the final decision on who it will be. This statement came as the votes were being counted for the assembly elections held earlier in the week.

Early Election Trends

The BJP was leading in 38 seats, while the AAP was ahead in 27, according to early trends on the Election Commission website.

BJP’s Expectations and PM Modi’s Leadership

“The results so far align with our expectations, but we will wait for the final outcome,” Sachdeva told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. He emphasized that BJP candidates had worked diligently, and Delhi’s voters had chosen a model focused on development and corruption-free governance. “The people have chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership because they want a model of development,” he said.

BJP’s Commitment to a Strong Government

Sachdeva asserted that the BJP would form a “double-engine government” in Delhi, underscoring that the win was a result of PM Modi’s vision. “We will ensure that Delhi gets a strong and stable government,” he added.

Criticism of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal

Taking a dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his party, Sachdeva stated that the BJP fought the elections on real issues affecting Delhiites, such as broken roads, liquor policy controversies, dirty water, and corruption. He accused Kejriwal of avoiding accountability, adding, “Whenever we questioned him on these issues, he either stayed silent or ran away. He tried to win elections by making false promises.”

Delhi Voters Seek Change

According to Sachdeva, the people of Delhi understood their struggles and voted for change. “Delhi’s pain is real, and the people have voted to end it by choosing PM Modi’s leadership,” he concluded.