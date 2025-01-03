Dense Fog Engulfs Srinagar; Snowfall Expected in Kashmir This Weekend

Srinagar: Kashmir is experiencing continued bone-chilling cold, as dense fog enveloped Srinagar city and its suburbs on Friday morning, creating hazardous conditions for both pedestrians and traffic.

The thick fog and plummeting temperatures have made daily life in the region more difficult, and weather forecasts indicate that the conditions are likely to intensify over the coming days, with snowfall expected on the weekend.

Unyielding Cold Weather and Foggy Conditions in Srinagar

Srinagar and its surrounding areas have been engulfed by a thick blanket of fog, causing a reduction in visibility.

This dense fog has made it challenging for people to move about, and traffic flow has been severely impacted, particularly during the early morning hours. Despite the fog, the harsh winter cold has continued to affect the region, with temperatures dropping well below freezing.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has issued a statement forecasting generally cloudy weather across the region on January 3, with light snow expected at isolated higher altitudes.

The forecast for January 4-6 predicts the arrival of a Moderate to Strong Western Disturbance (WD), which will bring cloudy skies, light to moderate rain in the plains of Jammu, and snowfall at most locations across Jammu and Kashmir.

The peak of this weather activity is expected to occur from the night of January 4 to the late night of January 5, continuing through the morning of January 6, with an improvement expected by the afternoon.

Weather Advisory and Snowfall Alerts

According to the MeT Department, tourists, travelers, and transporters are being advised to plan their trips carefully, as the snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures are likely to cause icy conditions on the roads, both in the plains and at higher altitudes.

The department has issued a specific warning about the possibility of heavy snow in isolated higher reaches from the night of January 4 to the late night of January 5.

This could create significant travel disruptions, and visitors are urged to follow official traffic advisories closely.

The weather forecast for the days following the snowfall indicates generally cloudy and dry conditions from January 7-10. However, light snow is expected at isolated places on January 11-12, adding to the ongoing winter conditions in the region.

Record-Breaking Cold Temperatures in Kashmir

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of -2.2°C, while popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam saw even colder temperatures, dipping to -4.5°C. Other areas in the Jammu region also experienced lower-than-usual temperatures, with Jammu city at 7.3°C, Katra town at 11°C, Batote at 5.8°C, Banihal at 2°C, and Bhaderwah at 2.3°C.

The intense winter cold, known as the ‘Chillai Kalan,’ is a 40-day period that began on December 21 and will last until January 30. This period is characterized by some of the coldest temperatures of the year, with severe frosts and snowstorms common in the region.

Impact of the Cold on Kashmir’s Water Bodies and Health

The freezing temperatures have caused nearly all water bodies in the Valley, including lakes, springs, streams, and wells, to partially freeze. This has added to the already challenging living conditions in the area, as residents navigate through slippery and hazardous surfaces.

The icy conditions have also led to a rise in the number of people seeking medical attention at Srinagar’s Bone & Joint Hospital, the only specialized medical facility for bone-related ailments in Kashmir Valley.

Slippery roads have resulted in an increase in fractures and injuries, with many patients reporting to the hospital for treatment. The hospital is seeing a surge in cases, highlighting the impact of the extreme cold on the local population.

Also Read | Light Rain and Snowfall Expected in Jammu & Kashmir in the Next 24 Hours

Preparing for More Snow and Cold Weather

As Kashmir braces for more snow and colder temperatures this weekend, residents and visitors are urged to take all necessary precautions to stay safe in the face of these harsh winter conditions. With a forecast for heavy snow in higher altitudes and the continued threat of icy roads, it is crucial for travelers to stay informed and follow local advisories.

The ongoing Chillai Kalan period is expected to continue bringing challenging weather, but it is also an integral part of the region’s winter cycle. With snowfall expected over the next few days, it’s important for everyone in the region to prepare for the winter’s peak and adjust their plans accordingly.