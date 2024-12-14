Desecration of Mosque by Miscreants in Nagaram, Nizamabad: A Disturbing Incident

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of desecration occurred in Nagaram, a suburban area of Nizamabad, where unidentified miscreants broke into Masjid-e-Karim last night by smashing the locked gate. They desecrated the Holy Quran by throwing it to the ground and vandalized the mosque’s microphone system.

Upon learning about the distressing incident, Congress leaders, including Syed Najeeb Ali, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan Papa, M.A. Faheem, Haroon Khan, M.A. Qudus, Mohammed Anwar, Moeen Yunus, Sheikh Jafar, and Sheikh Zafar, visited the mosque to assess the situation. The leaders strongly condemned the act and demanded stringent action against those responsible. They urged Nizamabad ACP Raja Venkat Reddy, Town CI B. Srinivas, and V-Town SI Gangadhar to identify and punish the culprits, ensuring justice and maintaining peace.

The Congress leaders also called for an impartial investigation into the incident and stressed the need for round-the-clock police patrolling in the area to curb anti-social activities. They emphasized the importance of establishing a police outpost in this sensitive region to ensure law and order.

The leaders further highlighted the rise in criminal activities in the adjoining municipal divisions 10, 11, and 12, calling on the police to intensify vigilance. They appealed to the Muslim community to remain calm, exercise patience, and cooperate with law enforcement authorities to maintain peace and harmony in the region.