Devendra Fadnavis to be the New Chief Minister of Maharashtra: Swearing-In Tomorrow

Devendra Fadnavis has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The decision was finalized during the BJP core group meeting. Leaders of the Mahayuti alliance are set to meet the Governor at 3:30 PM today to stake their claim to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Along with Fadnavis, two Deputy Chief Ministers will also take the oath.

The government is being formed under the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

