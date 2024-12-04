Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis to be the New Chief Minister of Maharashtra: Swearing-In Tomorrow

Mohammed Yousuf4 December 2024 - 13:01
Devendra Fadnavis to be the New Chief Minister of Maharashtra: Swearing-In Tomorrow
Devendra Fadnavis to be the New Chief Minister of Maharashtra: Swearing-In Tomorrow

Devendra Fadnavis has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The decision was finalized during the BJP core group meeting. Leaders of the Mahayuti alliance are set to meet the Governor at 3:30 PM today to stake their claim to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Along with Fadnavis, two Deputy Chief Ministers will also take the oath.

The government is being formed under the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi stopped at Ghazipur border on way to Sambhal

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf4 December 2024 - 13:01

Related Articles

Maharashtra CM Suspense Continues: Devendra Fadnavis Likely to Take Top Post

Maharashtra CM Suspense Continues: Devendra Fadnavis Likely to Take Top Post

4 December 2024 - 11:04
How Anmol Bishnoi Became a Wanted Criminal in Baba Siddique’s Assassination Case

How Anmol Bishnoi Became a Wanted Criminal in Baba Siddique’s Assassination Case

4 December 2024 - 09:50
Maharashtra CM Shinde taken to hospital for check-up

Maharashtra CM Shinde taken to hospital for check-up

3 December 2024 - 15:05
MahaYuti meeting on govt formation cancelled amid Shinde's illness; Ajit Pawar to meet Amit Shah

MahaYuti meeting on govt formation cancelled amid Shinde’s illness; Ajit Pawar to meet Amit Shah

2 December 2024 - 18:54
Back to top button