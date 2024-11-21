Donald Trump Set to Make History as the First President with Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Washington: Donald Trump, the newly elected U.S. President, will be the first president to take office with judicially confirmed allegations of sexual misconduct. According to U.S. media reports, Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct, making him the first president in history to face such allegations.

The media further reports that it is not only Trump but also several members of his proposed cabinet, including the Secretary of Defense, Attorney General, Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the Director of Government Performance, who face various sexual misconduct allegations.

Like Trump, these individuals have denied the allegations. It is noteworthy that Donald Trump will take the oath of office as president in January of the upcoming year.