Hyderabad

Dr. Mehdi Khajepiri Visits Telangana’s Department of Heritage and Archaeology

The visit follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in April 2024 between the Noor International Microfilm Centre, Iran Culture House – New Delhi, and the Department of Heritage, Telangana.

Mohammed Yousuf15 October 2024 - 18:40
Dr. Mehdi Khajepiri Visits Telangana’s Department of Heritage and Archaeology
Dr. Mehdi Khajepiri Visits Telangana’s Department of Heritage and Archaeology

Hyderabad: On October 15, 2024, Dr. Mehdi Khajepiri, Director of Noor International Microfilm Centre, visited the Department of Heritage and Archaeology, Government of Telangana, to inspect ongoing efforts in the preservation of historical manuscripts and documents.

The visit follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in April 2024 between the Noor International Microfilm Centre, Iran Culture House – New Delhi, and the Department of Heritage, Telangana.

The collaboration aims to digitize, repair, conserve, and catalogue valuable manuscripts, records, and documents in Persian, Urdu, Arabic, Sanskrit, and other languages. Work began in May 2024, and a dedicated team of experts has already restored over 500 books, including rare manuscripts and printed texts.

During his visit, Dr. Khajepiri provided guidance on handling the fragile manuscripts, many of which are in poor condition and require specialized care. The team is also preparing to restore more than 3,000 delicate Ajanta paintings, for which international experts from Iran will be invited to assist.

The ongoing project highlights the commitment to preserving Telangana’s rich cultural heritage for future generations.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf15 October 2024 - 18:40

Related Articles

Six-Month-Old Baby’s Life Saved at Ankura Hospital Using Peritoneal Dialysis

Six-Month-Old Baby’s Life Saved at Ankura Hospital Using Peritoneal Dialysis

15 October 2024 - 20:36
Woman raped by auto-rickshaw driver in Hyderabad

Woman raped by auto-rickshaw driver in Hyderabad

15 October 2024 - 15:36
Congress leader Shujath Ali raises concerns over national law and order situation

Congress leader Shujath Ali raises concerns over national law and order situation

14 October 2024 - 23:12
Idol Vandalization | Strict Action Should be Taken: AIMIM MLA Kauser Mohiuddin

Idol Vandalization | Strict Action Should be Taken: AIMIM MLA Kauser Mohiuddin

14 October 2024 - 21:07
Back to top button