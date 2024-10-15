Dr. Mehdi Khajepiri Visits Telangana’s Department of Heritage and Archaeology

Hyderabad: On October 15, 2024, Dr. Mehdi Khajepiri, Director of Noor International Microfilm Centre, visited the Department of Heritage and Archaeology, Government of Telangana, to inspect ongoing efforts in the preservation of historical manuscripts and documents.

The visit follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in April 2024 between the Noor International Microfilm Centre, Iran Culture House – New Delhi, and the Department of Heritage, Telangana.

The collaboration aims to digitize, repair, conserve, and catalogue valuable manuscripts, records, and documents in Persian, Urdu, Arabic, Sanskrit, and other languages. Work began in May 2024, and a dedicated team of experts has already restored over 500 books, including rare manuscripts and printed texts.

During his visit, Dr. Khajepiri provided guidance on handling the fragile manuscripts, many of which are in poor condition and require specialized care. The team is also preparing to restore more than 3,000 delicate Ajanta paintings, for which international experts from Iran will be invited to assist.

The ongoing project highlights the commitment to preserving Telangana’s rich cultural heritage for future generations.