Drinking Too Much Tea or Coffee? These Health Problems May Follow!

With the monsoon season approaching, many people find comfort in sipping hot tea or coffee while enjoying the cool showers. For most, having tea or coffee in the morning and evening is already a daily habit. However, excessive consumption of these beverages can lead to serious health issues, experts warn.

Moderate Consumption is Safe, Excess Can Be Harmful

While drinking tea and coffee in moderation can have some health benefits, overconsumption can cause harm. Health professionals recommend limiting intake to no more than two cups per day. Consuming more than this may increase the risk of diabetes and obesity.

High Sugar Content Impacts Vital Organs

Studies have revealed that the sucrose content in tea and coffee affects the liver, muscles, and small intestines. Drinking five or more cups daily can significantly damage your health, leading to complications such as:

Bloating

Gas troubles

Indigestion

Sleep disturbances

Weight Gain and Cholesterol Risks

Excessive consumption of tea and coffee can also lead to higher calorie intake and cholesterol buildup, increasing the risk of weight gain. Experts caution that caffeine intake should not exceed 300 mg per day to avoid adverse effects.

Avoid Tea and Coffee During Meals

Many people believe that drinking tea or coffee immediately after meals helps digestion and burns fat. However, experts debunk this myth, advising against consuming these beverages with or immediately after food. It’s best to have tea or coffee after breakfast or a light meal, not on an empty stomach.

Key Expert Recommendations