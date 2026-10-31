Telangana

Drinking Water Crisis Deepens in Sangareddy, Residents Depend on Tankers

Drinking water troubles are increasing in several colonies across Sangareddy district headquarters, forcing residents to wait with pots and drums for water tankers amid an acute shortage of drinking water.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi31 October 2026 - 11:26
Drinking Water Crisis Deepens in Sangareddy, Residents Depend on Tankers
Drinking Water Crisis Deepens in Sangareddy, Residents Depend on Tankers

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Sangareddy: Drinking water troubles are increasing in several colonies across Sangareddy district headquarters, forcing residents to wait with pots and drums for water tankers amid an acute shortage of drinking water.

People in several localities are struggling to meet their daily water needs as regular water supplies remain unavailable. With no adequate drinking water reaching their homes, residents are left waiting for tankers to arrive.

The situation has caused considerable inconvenience to families, with people spending long hours collecting water to meet their basic household requirements.

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Residents are facing difficulties due to the lack of a reliable water supply and are hoping that the authorities will take immediate steps to address the crisis and ensure regular drinking water distribution.

The growing shortage has raised concerns over drinking water management in the district headquarters, with residents seeking urgent intervention from the concerned departments.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi31 October 2026 - 11:26
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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