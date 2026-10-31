Telangana

School Van Plunges into Pond in Mahabubabad, Four Students Seriously Injured

According to preliminary information, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the pond. Four students sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi31 October 2026 - 12:21
School Van Plunges into Pond in Mahabubabad, Four Students Seriously Injured
School Van Plunges into Pond in Mahabubabad, Four Students Seriously Injured

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Mahabubabad: A major accident was narrowly averted after a school van belonging to Geetanjali School plunged into a pond at Tirlapuram in Mahabubabad district.

According to preliminary information, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the pond. Four students sustained serious injuries in the accident.

There were reportedly 14 students travelling in the van at the time of the incident. After noticing the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, pulling the trapped students out of the vehicle.

The injured students were shifted for medical treatment.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Locals alleged that the accident occurred because the driver was talking on his mobile phone while driving the school van, resulting in the loss of control. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially established.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of schoolchildren and the responsibility of drivers transporting students.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi31 October 2026 - 12:21
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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