HYDRAA Rescues Food Delivery Executive Swept Away by Floodwaters Near Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old food delivery executive was dramatically rescued by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) after being swept away by strong floodwaters near Durgam Cheruvu in Madhapur on Friday night.

The rescued man was identified as Arjun Kishore, who was riding an electric moped when the powerful current swept him off his vehicle and into a drain near Vittal Rao Nagar.

According to reports, he was carried nearly 50 metres through an underground pipeline constructed as part of the recent Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works.

Personnel from HYDRAA’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) and Monsoon Emergency Teams (MRT) immediately launched a rescue operation after receiving information about the incident.

Using torchlights, the rescue personnel entered the drain and searched through the underground pipeline before locating Arjun Kishore. They eventually managed to pull him out safely after a challenging operation.

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The rescued delivery executive expressed relief and gratitude, saying that HYDRAA had saved his life.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath rushed to the spot, enquired about the incident and spoke to Arjun Kishore. He also asked the rescued man about his experience and how he managed to survive the life-threatening situation.

The timely intervention of the DRF and MRT teams helped avert a major tragedy amid heavy rainfall and flooding in the city.