HYDRA Demolitions in Ramanthapur Allegedly Violate Court’s Status Quo Order

Hyderabad: Allegations of illegal demolitions by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) have emerged from Ramanthapur, where officials are accused of proceeding with demolition work despite a court-issued status quo order.

A resident affected by the action expressed anguish over the demolition, stating that his mother had purchased the plot in 1974 and the family constructed a house on it in 1980. He said they had been paying property taxes and municipal bills for nearly five decades.

The resident questioned HYDRA’s action, alleging that the agency was ignoring the court’s directions. According to him, the court had instructed the authorities to first determine the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries before proceeding with any demolition.]

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However, he alleged that HYDRA officials were going ahead with the demolition, claiming that the property falls within the FTL limits without first completing the boundary determination as directed.

The affected family has expressed concern over the action and questioned the authorities’ decision to proceed despite the court order.

The allegations have once again brought the issue of HYDRA demolitions, FTL demarcation and the protection of residents’ property rights into focus.