Thief Escapes from Patancheru Police Station, Police Search for Cleaner

Hyderabad: A truck driver and a cleaner allegedly made off with goods worth Rs. 23 lakh while transporting a consignment from Gurgaon to a godown at Velimela in Patancheru mandal.

In a subsequent development, one of the accused reportedly escaped from Patancheru Police Station after being handed over to the police by company representatives.

According to reports, the truck driver and cleaner were entrusted with transporting goods from Gurgaon to a godown in Velimela. However, the consignment, valued at approximately Rs. 23 lakh, allegedly went missing during transit.

Suspecting the driver and cleaner’s involvement, two representatives of the company reportedly traced them and handed them over to the Patancheru police for investigation.

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However, both accused allegedly managed to escape from the police station, raising questions about security arrangements at the facility.

Police reportedly noticed their escape after some delay and subsequently took the truck driver into custody. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the cleaner, who remains absconding.

There are also allegations that police are attempting to keep the incident under wraps. Further details regarding the circumstances of the escape and the missing goods are awaited.