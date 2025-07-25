Drunk Man Crashes Car into House Wall in Dundigal Area

In the early hours of the morning, a drunk man crashed his car into the wall of a house in the Shabipur area under Dundigal Police Station limits.

According to sources, the man lost control of the vehicle due to high speed and intoxication, causing the car to slam into a roadside house wall.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but the car and the house wall sustained damage.

Locals immediately alerted the Dundigal police. Officials arrived at the scene and used a crane to remove the vehicle. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.