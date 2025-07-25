Telangana

Drunk Man Crashes Car into House Wall in Dundigal Area

In the early hours of the morning, a drunk man crashed his car into the wall of a house in the Shabipur area under Dundigal Police Station limits.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf25 July 2025 - 16:05
According to sources, the man lost control of the vehicle due to high speed and intoxication, causing the car to slam into a roadside house wall.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but the car and the house wall sustained damage.

Locals immediately alerted the Dundigal police. Officials arrived at the scene and used a crane to remove the vehicle. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
