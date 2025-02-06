EAM Jaishankar Responds to Deportation Row: No Change in Procedure Since 2009

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, clarifying that there has been “no change from the past procedure” in the deportation of illegal immigrants by the United States.

He emphasized that this process has been in place since 2009 and is not a new development.

Obligation to Repatriate Nationals

Jaishankar explained that it is the responsibility of all nations to repatriate their citizens if found living illegally abroad. He highlighted that this process is conducted with a clear verification of nationality and is a universally accepted principle in international relations, not specific to India or any one country. He stated that this deportation process has been ongoing for several years and is not a recent development.

Deportation Process and Figures

The statement from Jaishankar came in response to Congress’ submission of adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha, demanding clarification on the deportation of over 100 Indian immigrants from the United States. He added that the focus should remain on cracking down on the illegal immigration industry rather than the deportation itself.

Jaishankar shared figures of deportations from the US dating back to 2009. For instance, 734 individuals were deported in 2009, with the number fluctuating each year. In 2024, 1368 people were deported, and in 2025, 104 deportations occurred so far.

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Deportations

The minister clarified that the deportations are executed under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set in 2012, which allows for the use of restraints during transit. However, he noted that women and children are not restrained during deportation. He also mentioned that deportees are provided with necessary food, medical attention, and temporary unrestraining during toilet breaks during the flight.

Also Read: Assam Achieves 24 MW Solar Power Generation Under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Engagement with the US on Deportee Welfare

Jaishankar reiterated that the Indian government is engaged with the US authorities to ensure the humane treatment of deportees. He added that law enforcement agencies will take appropriate action based on information provided by deportees regarding the involvement of agents and other individuals in the illegal migration industry.

Deportation Flight Arrives in India

The remarks came after a US military C-17 aircraft carrying the first batch of 104 deported Indian immigrants arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Punjab. The majority of the deportees hailed from Haryana and Gujarat. The group included 25 women, 12 minors, and individuals from various states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chandigarh.

The flight took off from Texas on February 5, 2025, and also carried 11 crew members and 45 US officials overseeing the deportation process, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington next week.