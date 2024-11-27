ECI Announces By-Polls for Three Rajya Sabha Seats in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced the schedule for by-polls to fill three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh.

The vacancies were created following the resignations of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members M. Venkata Ramana, B. Mastan Rao Yadav, and BC leader R. Krishnaiah.

The by-elections, scheduled for December 20, could significantly impact the political landscape of the state.

Vacancies in Rajya Sabha: A Setback for YSRCP

The resignation of these three prominent YSRCP leaders has dealt a severe blow to the party. While Yadav and Krishnaiah had nearly four years left in their respective tenures, Rao had two years remaining. This sudden loss of representation reduces the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha to just eight members.

TDP-Led NDA Alliance Eyes Rajya Sabha Gains

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is well-positioned to secure the three Rajya Sabha seats in the upcoming by-elections. The alliance holds a commanding majority in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly with 164 seats:

TDP: 135 seats

135 seats Jana Sena Party (JSP): 21 seats

21 seats Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 8 seats

With such a robust majority, the TDP is poised to reclaim a presence in the Upper House after a notable absence.

TDP’s Return to Rajya Sabha After 40 Years

For the first time in nearly four decades, the TDP currently has no representation in the Rajya Sabha. The party refrained from contesting earlier Rajya Sabha elections due to insufficient legislative strength. The upcoming by-polls offer a crucial opportunity for TDP to regain a foothold in the Council of States, enhancing its influence at the national level.

YSRCP’s Likely Non-Participation in By-Polls

Given the YSRCP’s reduced strength in the Legislative Assembly, the party is unlikely to contest the by-elections. Without the required numbers to secure a victory, it appears that the YSRCP will cede these seats to the TDP-led alliance.

The ECI has released the following schedule for the by-polls:

Election Date: December 20, 2024

December 20, 2024 Counting of Votes: December 20, 2024

The simultaneous voting and counting process will ensure swift results, determining the final composition of Andhra Pradesh’s representation in the Rajya Sabha.

Implications for Andhra Pradesh Politics

The by-polls hold significant implications for the state’s political dynamics:

Strengthening the TDP: With representation in the Rajya Sabha, TDP will regain its voice in national politics, potentially increasing its bargaining power within the NDA. Weakened YSRCP: Losing three key members diminishes the party’s influence in the Upper House and highlights cracks within its ranks. Alliance Politics: The by-polls will further consolidate the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, showcasing their dominance in Andhra Pradesh politics.

Looking Ahead: A Political Turning Point

The December 20 by-elections mark a pivotal moment for Andhra Pradesh. As the TDP-led alliance is expected to sweep the seats, the outcomes could shift the political balance not only in the state but also in the national arena.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the by-polls and their impact on Andhra Pradesh’s evolving political landscape.