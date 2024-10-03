ED Issues Notice to Congress Leader Former Indian Captain, Azharuddin Over Alleged Money Laundering

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The ED’s action stems from irregularities that reportedly took place during Azharuddin’s tenure as the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

According to ED officials, approximately ₹20 crore worth of financial discrepancies were discovered during his time as HCA president. The agency suspects that money laundering activities occurred, prompting a formal investigation and the issuance of notices to Azharuddin.

The Congress leader, who has also served as a Member of Parliament and is a prominent figure in Indian cricket, is expected to respond to the allegations soon. The ED has asked him to provide clarification and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement

The ED’s probe focuses on financial transactions that took place during Azharuddin’s leadership of the HCA. The agency is investigating whether funds meant for the development of cricket and related activities were misappropriated or diverted, leading to significant losses.

Reports suggest that the irregularities amount to nearly ₹20 crore, raising serious concerns over the governance of the HCA during Azharuddin’s term. The ED is currently examining documents and financial records related to the alleged offenses.

Azharuddin’s Response Awaited

Azharuddin, a celebrated cricketer who led India to numerous victories in the 1990s, has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the ED notice. Sources close to him suggest that he may address the media or release a statement soon to clarify his position on the allegations.

As a Congress leader, Azharuddin has maintained a low profile in recent years, but these charges have thrust him back into the spotlight. Political observers are closely watching to see how this case may affect his political career, as well as his standing in the world of cricket.

A Major Legal Challenge

With the ED ramping up its investigation, Azharuddin faces a tough legal battle ahead. The agency’s findings could potentially lead to further legal action if the allegations are proven to be true. The cricketing and political communities are now closely monitoring the developments, as the case could have far-reaching implications.