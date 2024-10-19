Crime & AccidentsHyderabad

Elderly Couple Brutally Murdered in Hyderabad's Amberpet

In a shocking incident, an elderly couple, identified as Lingareddy and Urmiladevi, were brutally murdered in Saibaba Nagar Colony, Amberpet.

Fouzia Farhana19 October 2024 - 19:25
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an elderly couple, identified as Lingareddy and Urmiladevi, were brutally murdered in Saibaba Nagar Colony, Amberpet.

The police rushed to the crime scene after being alerted by local residents. Upon investigation, they observed that Urmiladevi was found without any jewelry, leading authorities to suspect that robbery might have been the motive behind the murder.

A Clues Team has been deployed to gather forensic evidence from the site. The police have registered a case and have launched an investigation into the heinous crime.

