‘Girl, You’re No Longer Governor’: Elon Musk Roasts Justin Trudeau for Rejecting US-Canada Merger Call

In an unexpected move, tech mogul Elon Musk took to social media to roast Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his resignation, mocking him in a tweet as the “governor of Canada.” The remark came after Trudeau emphatically dismissed President-elect Donald Trump’s repeated suggestion that Canada should become the 51st state, an idea that Trump has floated over the past few weeks.

Elon Musk‘s Social Media Roast Following Trudeau’s Resignation

Musk’s tweet, calling Trudeau “not the governor of Canada anymore,” drew attention due to its sharp criticism. The comment was aimed at Trudeau’s decision to step down from both the leadership of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister, following an ongoing decline in his approval ratings. Musk’s quip continued, “Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say,” echoing Trump’s earlier nickname for Trudeau, “the governor of Canada.”

Musk’s remarks only added fuel to the fire after Trump escalated his rhetoric on Canada’s position. Following the announcement of Trudeau’s resignation, Musk also predicted that 2025 would bring significant changes to the political landscape, with many interpreting it as a jab at Trudeau’s ability to hold on to power.

Trump’s Economic Force Threat on Canada Raises Eyebrows

The animosity towards Canada came to a head earlier this week when President-elect Donald Trump ramped up his criticism of the Canadian government, specifically targeting Trudeau. In an interview, Trump declared he would use “economic force” to make Canada a part of the United States, should the country fail to agree to certain terms.

Trump clarified that he was not contemplating military action but rather leveraging tariffs and other economic measures to bring Canada into the fold. “You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security,” he said, referencing the U.S.’s role in defending Canada.

Trudeau Responds with Defiance

Not backing down, Trudeau vehemently rejected Trump’s remarks, calling the idea of Canada joining the United States “a snowball’s chance in hell.” In a statement, he reminded the public that both countries benefit immensely from their close economic and security ties. “Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner,” he added, reinforcing his commitment to Canada’s sovereignty.

Tensions Rise Amid Trade War Concerns

There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.



Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 7, 2025

As tensions between the U.S. and Canada continue to build, particularly over trade policies, President Trump’s repeated threats of imposing heavy tariffs on Canadian goods have sparked fears of a looming trade war. The situation remains fluid, as both nations navigate these mounting pressures in a rapidly changing global political climate.

While Musk‘s remarks may have been delivered in jest, the growing tensions between the U.S. and Canada could have lasting implications on the relationship between the two nations, especially if Trump follows through with his aggressive economic policies.

The political drama surrounding Canada’s future and its relationship with the United States shows no sign of abating, with both sides gearing up for potential battles in the years to come.