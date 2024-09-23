Erdogan: Ongoing Genocide in Gaza for 352 Days Proves Moral Decline of Global System

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that “international organizations and bodies have failed to take any effective steps to stop the Israeli oppression and genocide in Gaza.”

Speaking at an event held in New York by the Turkey-American National Coordination Committee (TASC), President Erdogan met with representatives of the Turkish-American community.

He remarked, “The global system is increasingly losing its influence, credibility, and trust. Institutions meant to guarantee peace and security are clearly suffering from moral decay. The ongoing genocide in Gaza for 352 days has once again proven this moral decline.”

Erdogan noted, “Thirty years after Srebrenica, we are witnessing a brutal genocide in Gaza before the eyes of the world. To date, 1.9 million people have been displaced from their homes. These homeless individuals are struggling to survive in areas devoid of infrastructure and with severely limited resources. Unfortunately, aside from a handful of compassionate individuals, no government has reacted to this tragic situation. The same applies to international organizations, which have also failed to take any action to impede the ongoing oppression and genocide in Gaza.”

He added, “Israel’s administration is being rewarded for every act of lawlessness, and with each reward, Israel is committing even more bloody, inhumane, and unconscionable attacks. The ongoing genocide by Israel on Palestinian land, including Gaza, poses a threat to peace in our region. Recent attacks on Lebanon and Israel’s latest statements openly express a desire to spread war throughout the area.”

President Erdogan emphasized, “As Turkey, we are making every effort to immediately end the policies of occupation, authoritarianism, and genocide, and we will continue to do so. Al-Aqsa Mosque is our first qibla, and we will not remain silent against any attack on its sanctity and historical significance.”