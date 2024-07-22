Expedite construction works of RRR, Nalgonda Bypass: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has appealed to the Union government to expedite the construction works of Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Nalgonda Bypass in Telangana.

The Minister called on National Road Transport and National Highways department Secretary Anurag Jain in New Delhi on Monday and submitted a memorandum, seeking to speed up the works of RRR which will change the future of the Telangana State, and take up the construction of Nalgonda bypass as soon as possible.

As the process of RRR land acquisition is almost completed, the Minister requested the Centre to call for tenders and sanction the required permissions to start the works.

He also discussed at length the pending construction of various roads in Telangana State.

The Minister asked the Centre to arrange a meeting of SFC (Standing Finance Committee) and call for tenders soon to take up the construction of Nalgonda bypass road.

He also requested to take quick decision on proposals to convert 16 State highways into national highways in Telangana State.

On the occasion, Anurag Jain assured that steps will be taken to form SFC within a week on the construction of Nalgonda Bypass.

In addition to this, Komatireddy also brought to the attention of Anurag Jain that children studying in various schools on NH-565 in Nalgonda town are facing danger due to lack of FOB.

The school students have appealed to the Prime Minister’s Office on the same issue. The PMO has also asked to rectify the situation. The estimates have been made to set up an FOB with Rs. 9 crores, Komatireddy explained.

Responding to the matter, Anurag Jain assured that the SFC process would be started within a week. R&B Special Secretary Dasari Harichandana along with other senior officials were present.