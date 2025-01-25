Farah Khan Reflects on Working with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai: Renowned choreographer-director Farah Khan recently shared her thoughts on working with the next generation of Bollywood stars, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

The director, who has been a significant figure in Hindi cinema for decades, spoke emotionally about her connection to the children of some of the biggest stars she once worked with.

A Surreal Experience with Junaid and Khushi

Farah reminisced about choreographing Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the legendary Sridevi. “It was a surreal experience because literally, I think I was working with Aamir in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ and after that Junaid was born. We all had gone to his house with Mansoor and everybody to congratulate him,” Farah recalled.

She also shared her deep connection with Sridevi and the Kapoor family, saying, “Same with Sridevi also, I was quite close to her, Boney, and the whole Kapoor family. For me, it was very wonderful.” Reflecting on her long career, Farah expressed that it feels strange working with the next generation, “It just feels weird that I’ve been around for so long. I don’t feel it. It’s just that when I shoot with these guys, I realize that, oh my god, I started my career with Aamir and now I’m choreographing his son.”

Loveyapa: The Film Featuring Junaid and Khushi

The upcoming film Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is set to release in theatres on February 7, 2025. The film promises a heartwarming story of modern romance, enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and stunning visuals.

Farah’s Birthday Celebration with Friends

Earlier this month, Farah Khan celebrated her birthday in Mumbai. Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha shared a heartfelt joint post on Instagram, expressing their love and wishes for the celebrated director. “Happiest Birthday to our dearest @farahkhankunder ma’am. Wishing you only the best in life..We love you to the moon and back,” they wrote. The trio shares a close friendship, with Farah even attending their wedding in November 2021. One of the pictures from the ceremony shows Farah tying a pagdi for Rajkummar.