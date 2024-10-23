Farmers Voice Frustration Over Delayed Crop Loan Waiver During Prajavani Program

Hyderabad: People alleged that crop loan waiver was not sanctioned, with bank accounts on hold and no data found on website. In all, 518 people have submitted their grievances at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan during Prajavani programme .

When asked, Sambasiva Rao from Kurmalguda village said he has been coming to Prajavani since last month after submitting his application. He alleged that the fourth phase of this year’s crop loan waiver has not been sanctioned, and Rs 1,80,000 was deducted without any notice or message about renewal fees. His bank account was placed on hold.

He said that the Prajavani officials keep telling him that his bank account must be released from hold for the loan waiver to be sanctioned. However, he said that he is unsure if paying the amount to the bank will guarantee the sanction of the loan waiver.

Rao also expressed frustration, saying previous three loan waiver phases were sanctioned but not this one, and that government announcements have not resulted in action. Sambasiva Rao also mentioned that many villagers are facing similar issues, including errors with names and other problems affecting 30% of people in his village.

He doubted whether the loan waiver will be granted and urged the government to help farmers, saying he is struggling financially and now has to shift as a daily wager. He criticised the government for poor handling of needed welfare schemes, stating that no other scheme has been done properly rather than unwanted free bus scheme.

According to the officials, 132 applications were received for minority welfare, 82 for electricity, 72 for revenue dept, 55 for PR&RD dept, 29 for social dept, 1 for Pravasi and 150 for other departments.