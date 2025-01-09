Fatal Truck-Bus Collision in Tamil Nadu Claims Four Lives, Leaves 30 Injured

Chennai: A tragic road accident in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday resulted in the death of four individuals and left 30 others injured after a truck collided with a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

The collision, which occurred in the early hours of the day, caused significant damage to the front of the KSRTC bus, and emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Details of the Fatal Collision

The deceased individuals have been identified as Manjunathan, Krishnappa, Sankaran, and Somashekaharan. According to Ranipet Police, the injured passengers were promptly taken to local hospitals. Three of the injured were reported to be in critical condition, receiving urgent medical attention.

The force of the collision caused extensive damage to the front portion of the KSRTC bus, which was carrying several passengers at the time. The bodies of the deceased will undergo post-mortem procedures at the Ranipet Government Hospital before being handed over to their respective families for last rites.

Recent Road Accidents in Tamil Nadu

This deadly incident adds to a series of fatal road accidents in Tamil Nadu over the past month. On December 26, a family was involved in a tragic accident on the Chennai-Tiruchi highway, near Paadalam in Chengalpattu district.

The collision occurred when a car, driven by Ganapathy (40), collided with another vehicle. Ganapathy, along with his daughter Hema (13) and son Bala (10), tragically lost their lives in the crash.

Three other family members, including Ganapathy’s wife Sarannya (35), her sister Jaya (30), and daughter Divya (3), sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

Police reports indicate that the family was on a trip from Chennai to Dindigul when the other car, traveling in the opposite direction, lost control and crashed into their vehicle.

Another Tragic Incident in Coimbatore District

In another devastating accident on December 12, three people from Kerala, including a two-month-old infant, were killed in a crash in Madukkarai in Coimbatore district. The collision involved an Alto car and a truck.

The victims were identified as Jacob Abraham (60), his wife Sheeba (55), and their grandson Aaron (2 months). Jacob’s daughter Aleena (21), who was the mother of Aaron, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The family was traveling from Pathanamthitta, Kerala, to Bengaluru when the accident occurred.

Efforts to Reduce Fatal Road Accidents in Tamil Nadu

Despite the series of tragic road accidents, there have been reports of progress in reducing road fatalities in Tamil Nadu.

According to Tamil Nadu Police, there was a 5 percent reduction in fatal road accidents and deaths between January to July 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. While this is a positive trend, authorities continue to emphasize the importance of road safety measures to prevent future accidents and save lives.

Impact of Road Accidents in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, like many other states in India, has seen an alarming number of fatal road accidents over the years. Poor road conditions, high-speed driving, lack of enforcement of traffic laws, and driver negligence are among the primary factors contributing to the rise in accidents.

The government has been implementing various measures to curb this issue, including enhanced traffic enforcement, road safety campaigns, and improved infrastructure.