Fifth Suicide in Kota This Month: What’s Pushing Students Over the Edge?

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, a NEET aspirant from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday in Kota, Rajasthan, bringing the total number of student suicides in January 2025 to five.

Details of the Incident

The deceased student, identified as Afsha Sheikh, was staying in a PG accommodation in the Jawahar Nagar area. She had arrived in Kota six months ago to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

According to Circle Inspector Ram-Lakshman, Afsha was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at Pratiksha Residency around 10 a.m. The PG owner discovered the incident and immediately informed the police. The student’s family has been notified, and a post-mortem will be conducted once they arrive.

Safety Guidelines Ignored

Despite strict guidelines issued by the district administration to ensure student safety, including modifications to ceiling fans, these measures were reportedly not implemented in the PG accommodation where the incident occurred.

Rising Student Suicides in Kota

This is the fifth reported student suicide in January 2025:

January 7: Neeraj (19), an IIT aspirant from Haryana, was found hanging in his hostel room. January 8: Abhishek (20), a JEE aspirant from Madhya Pradesh, died by suicide in his PG room. January 16: A NEET aspirant from Odisha took his life in a PG room in Vigyan Nagar. January 17: A Class 12 student from Rajasthan’s Bundi district, also preparing for JEE, died by suicide.

In 2024, Kota reported 19 student suicides, a decrease from 29 cases in 2023, but the alarming trend continues to raise concerns.

Call for Action

Kota, a hub for competitive exam coaching, has seen a surge in student mental health issues due to academic pressure. Experts and activists are urging stricter enforcement of safety measures, better counseling facilities, and support systems to address the crisis.